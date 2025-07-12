Sen. Rick Scott, Sen. Ashley Moody honor 'bravery' of July 2021 protestors against Cuban regime

Sen. Ashley Moody and Sen. Rick Scott led a resolution in the U.S. Senate commending “the brave freedom-loving people of Cuba” on Friday to mark four years since thousands of people filled Cuba’s streets and public squares in what was seen as the country’s largest outpouring of protest in decades.

“On July 11, 2021, courageous Cubans across the island rose up, chanting “Patria y Vida” — homeland and life — to demand freedom, dignity, and basic human rights,” said Moody. “Today, and every day, we honor their bravery and reaffirm the U.S. stands with those who fight for liberty.”

Said Scott: “On July 11th, we join in solidarity with the people of Cuba and its brave freedom fighters to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the ‘Patria y Vida’ movement – when the brave Cuban people took to the streets to speak out against the illegitimate, Communist Cuban regime.”

Scott specifically noted the incarceration of José Daniel Ferrer, “who continues to be held and subjected to daily torture.” Ferrer, who founded the opposition group National Patriotic Union, or UNPACU, in 2011, was released from prison earlier this year but rearrested in April.

Four years ago, protesters in Cuba vented their frustrations over shortages, long lines and a lack of political options. Some were drawn to the marches by calls on social media, while others joined in spontaneously when marchers passed by.

Hundreds of people were arrested during the unrest on July 11-12, 2021. Some were sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.