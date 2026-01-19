© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State lawmaker seeks $200,000 to restore building that is home to Black veterans

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published January 19, 2026 at 12:04 AM EST
Rob Long serves on the Delray Beach City Commission as vice mayor, elected to Seat #2 on March 14, 2023.
Rob Long
Rob Long serves on the Delray Beach City Commission as vice mayor, elected to Seat #2 on March 14, 2023.

State Rep. Rob Long, D-Delray Beach, is seeking $200,000 in matching funds to restore the building home to American Legion Hall Post 188c, which was founded by Black World War II veterans.

The building housing Post 188c at 196 Northwest Eighth Avenue is more than 70 years old and is facing serious structural and safety issues that threaten its continued use, according to Long.

Long, who won a special election last month to fill the vacant Florida House District 90 seat, is holding a news conference Monday afternoon in Delray Beach to discuss his proposed legislation.

"With strong community support already committed, Representative Long is seeking state funding to restore this historic space so it can continue serving veterans, families, and community groups, while preserving an essential piece of local heritage," Long's legislative office said in a statement before Monday's press conference.

Last May, the Delray Beach City Commission approved returning ownership of the property to the Black veterans group following a five-year legal battle. It was originally founded in 1947 for returning Black WW II veterans and became a major part of the city's Black community.

Tags
News In Brief Local NewsPalm Beach CountyDelray Beach
WLRN News Staff
See stories by WLRN News Staff
More On This Topic