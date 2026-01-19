State lawmaker seeks $200,000 to restore building that is home to Black veterans

State Rep. Rob Long, D-Delray Beach, is seeking $200,000 in matching funds to restore the building home to American Legion Hall Post 188c, which was founded by Black World War II veterans.

The building housing Post 188c at 196 Northwest Eighth Avenue is more than 70 years old and is facing serious structural and safety issues that threaten its continued use, according to Long.

Long, who won a special election last month to fill the vacant Florida House District 90 seat, is holding a news conference Monday afternoon in Delray Beach to discuss his proposed legislation.

"With strong community support already committed, Representative Long is seeking state funding to restore this historic space so it can continue serving veterans, families, and community groups, while preserving an essential piece of local heritage," Long's legislative office said in a statement before Monday's press conference.

Last May, the Delray Beach City Commission approved returning ownership of the property to the Black veterans group following a five-year legal battle. It was originally founded in 1947 for returning Black WW II veterans and became a major part of the city's Black community.