South Florida artist honors Coco Gauff, women’s strength in bold new exhibit

A vibrant pop culture exhibition at the Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach unfurls like a tapestry of shared voices, featuring a bold new portrait by acclaimed Haitian‑American artist Harold Caudio, whose series of portraits highlights poignant, community‑driven contributions by women.

Caudio is known for portraits of cultural icons like Bob Marley, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé and Will Smith — made entirely out of Skittles candy.

Now, he’s shifting focus with "Warri-Her" — a hand-sewn yarn piece celebrating women's strength, inspired by his late mother. The title is a play on the word “warrior,” marking a new chapter in his empowerment-themed work.

It will be on display alongside some of this Skittles work.

And on July 19 he will be adding to his homage series a special piece that has been kept under wraps: a portrait of star tennis player and Delray Beach native Coco Gauff.

“I wanted them to feel seen,” Caudio told WLRN. “So whenever women look at that piece, I want them to feel like you know, they're the warrior that I'm talking about.”

The Palm Beach County-based artist is typically known for his portraits that pay homage to cultural influencers as well as to social movements.

The Skittles concept, originally conceived as a piece of social commentary, received national recognition for his portrait of Trayvon Martin, who was killed in 2012 while carrying a bag of Skittles and an iced tea.

Harold Caudio Harold Caudio displays some of the fabric used to create a new hand-sewn yarn portrait, Warri-Her, honoring women's strength. The title — a twist on “warrior” — marks a new phase in his empowerment-focused art. The piece will be unveiled at the Cornell Art Museum on July 19.

It’s a striking shift in material, but not in message. After years of mastering Skittles portraits — which used to take months, now just days — Caudio said yarn offered a creative reset.

“I always wanna level up," he said. "My hands are still numb, but I love that pain.”

Caudio is taking center stage for a special artist talk titled “Not Candy” on July 19, as part of the museum’s "Pop Culture" exhibition.

The gallery exhibition also includes works by Sarasota-based artist GWAK, known for his larger-than-life sculptures; Palm Beach County–based visual artist and television journalist Ashleigh Walters, who places a spotlight on everyday objects and landscapes; and artist-technologist Annina Rüst, whose work interrogates tech culture, online privacy and gender representation.

Pac-Mom, for example, is Rüst’s digital reimagining of the classic arcade game Pac-Man, reframed through a feminist lens. Brazilian artist Rogerio Peixoto is known for his realism in oil and acrylic paintings on linen.

And while Caudio is showcasing more than a handful of works, he says the new piece inspired by tennis star Coco Gauff embodies the overall message of his project.

“She represents authenticity to me,” Caudio said.”It’s like the way she moves in this world, like she speaks up. She shows what belief looks like when people doubt you.”

He plans on gifting the piece to Gauff's family once the exhibition ends in Sept. 28.

IF YOU GO

What: Harold Caudio Art Talk “Not Candy”

When: July 19, 2025

Where: Old Town Square: 51 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Information: More details here

