Miami residents push back on sale of the historic Olympia Theater

In Miami, residents are pushing back against a proposal to hand over the historic Olympia Theatre to the charter school SLAM, short for Sports Leadership Arts Management.

The school is offering a $30 to 50 million restoration of the 1926 theater and its adjacent 10-story building.

At a public meeting on Thursday, SLAM’s co-founder Millie Sanchez, city officials and Miami City Manager Arthur Noriega, defended the plan as a viable path forward.

But, many in the community, like Miami resident and filmmaker Billy Corben, voiced their concerns.

"I’m not suggesting pump the brakes, cause there is so much good in this deal. I’m suggesting, take the foot off the gas,” he said.

Under the proposal, if SLAM fails to maintain public and cultural access, the property goes back to the City.

Tim Barkat, attorney for the Gusman Foundation– which still holds the deed– says it’s time to move forward.

“Are we going to leave it in the hands of the city, who has failed year after year after year? No," he said.

The Miami City Commission is expected to vote on the proposal on July 24th.

