FAU student’s petition to save school owls reaches 5,000

Burrowing owls have long been fixtures of Florida Atlantic University's campus life, but the school's latest construction plans could push out the iconic birds — and has sparked protests from students and advocates.

Burrowing owls have been the school’s mascot since the mid-1980s.

Construction plans include building dorms and garages in areas around campus where the owls nest. At least one burrow nest has already been filled with sand.

A change.org petition initiated by South Florida wildlife videographer and environmentalist Theo Quenee is urging FAU to stop the construction and to preserve the space for a protected viewing area that could help educate the public about the bird's habitat.

The petition has more than 5,000 signatures.

Although the species is federally protected, the state has previously allowed FAU to take steps to push the owls out — like targeted noise and filling burrows with sand to help encourage the birds to relocate.

FAU received a permit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife to “non-lethally” harass the birds, which are the tactics the school used.

