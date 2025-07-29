© 2025 WLRN
FAU student’s petition to save school owls reaches 5,000

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published July 29, 2025 at 12:08 PM EDT
An owl and three young chicks on a grass field.
J Pat Carter
/
AP
A mature burrowing owl and three young chicks sit at the entrance to their nest in Brian Piccalo Park in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Wednesday, May 2, 2012. Burrowing Owls are the only North American owl that nests underground, and sometimes they will nest colonially with just a few feet separating each burrow. Florida Burrowing Owls are state-listed as a species of special concern. Estimates put the Florida Burrowing Owl population at around 3,000 birds.

Burrowing owls have long been fixtures of Florida Atlantic University's campus life, but the school's latest construction plans could push out the iconic birds — and has sparked protests from students and advocates.

Burrowing owls have been the school’s mascot since the mid-1980s.

Construction plans include building dorms and garages in areas around campus where the owls nest. At least one burrow nest has already been filled with sand.

A change.org petition initiated by South Florida wildlife videographer and environmentalist Theo Quenee is urging FAU to stop the construction and to preserve the space for a protected viewing area that could help educate the public about the bird's habitat.

The petition has more than 5,000 signatures.

Although the species is federally protected, the state has previously allowed FAU to take steps to push the owls out — like targeted noise and filling burrows with sand to help encourage the birds to relocate.

FAU received a permit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife to “non-lethally” harass the birds, which are the tactics the school used.

Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
