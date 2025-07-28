State attorneys object Miccosukee Tribe's move to join Alligator Alcatraz environmental lawsuit

The state of Florida says the Miccosukee Tribe should not be allowed to join a lawsuit challenging the remote immigration detention center in the Everglades.

The tribe had filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit filed by Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity on July 14.

Those that oppose Alligator Alcatraz say it could harm the surrounding environment and Big Cypress National Preserve.

Other lawsuits also seeking to shut down the makeshift detention center have cited harsh conditions and extreme punishment by staff.

It is unclear when U.S. District judge Kathleen Williams will rule on the intervention request.

