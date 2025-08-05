Lake Worth Group opposes Downtown museum plan

Lake Worth Beach officials are proposing a 33,000 square-foot museum and mixed-use art campus to be located downtown — with a price tag around $19 million.

But residents of the local advocacy group Lake Worth for All argue community input has been limited as the deal nears final approval.

The growing opposition of the Weiner Museum of Decorative Arts or WMODA is led by former Commissioner Kim Stokes.

She’s among critics who say the plan could erode Lake Worth’s historic, low-rise downtown, drive up costs, and push out small businesses and residents.

The project also includes a $7.5 million parking garage.

The Lake Worth for All group says it will demonstrate outside during the commission meeting Tuesday.

READ MORE: Lake Worth Beach stops raising Haitian flag, sparks free speech debate amid ICE crackdown

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

