Coast Guard: Sailboat-barge crash claims life of third victim — 10-year-old girl. Dies in hospital

A third young victim — a 10-year-old girl — has died following last Monday’s collision between a sailboat and a barge on Biscayne Bay near Hibiscus Island, U.S. Coast Guard officials reported Sunday.

“It is with heavy hearts that Coast Guard investigators announce the passing of the 10-year-old child that was in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital,” said U.S. Coast Guard officials in a statement.

“Our hearts continue to mourn with all those impacted by Monday’s tragic incident, especially with the passing of another one of Miami’s children today,” said Capt. Frank Florio, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Miami. He said the girl was surrounded by family at the hospital at the moment of her passing.

In a separate statement released Sunday, the Miami Yacht Club and Miami Youth Sailing Foundation said they “are deeply heartbroken to share that a third young sailor has tragically passed away as a result of the incident that occurred on the water earlier this week.”

“This devastating news comes after two young sailors lost their lives in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy,” the two organizations stated.

Neither the U.S. Coast Guard nor the sailing organizations have released the names of the three victims.

But family members and others posting to social media, along with South American media outlets, have identified all three victims:



Mila Yankelevich, age 7.

Erin Victoria Ko Han, age 13.

Arielle Mazi Buchman, 10.

“On the saddest day of the Jewish calendar, my family mourns the loss of our 10 year-old cousin Arielle, who passed away as a result of a tragic sailboat accident that occurred early in the week,” former Mayor of Bal Harbour Gabriel Grossman posted Sunday on X.

Mila is the daughter is Argentine director Tomas Yankelevich and Argentine actress Sofia Reca, and the granddaughter of the prominent Argentine television producers Gustavo Yankelevich and Cris Morena.

In a Facebook post last week, Colegio San Pedro Nolasco de Vitacura, a private school in Santiago, Chile, mourned the loss of their former student, Erin. They said she moved to the United States last year with her family after completing the sixth grade.

The three young girls were aboard the sailboat last Monday morning when it crashed with a large barge about 11 a.m. Video showed the barge crashing into the other vessel.

The sailboat was carrying a group of children during a sailing summer camp on Biscayne Bay near Hibiscus Island. The crash sent six people, including a camp counselor, on the sailboat into the water.

Coast Guard officials said the six were rescued and sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where two of the victims — the 7- and 13-year-old — were declared dead upon arrival.

All those aboard the sailboat were in their last week of the sailing camp for kids from 7 to 15 years old.

In its statement Sunday, Coast Guard officials said they were continuing their investigation “to ensure all facts are uncovered.”

They said its team of investigators will be joined by counterparts in Argentina. Mila and her family is from Argentina. They also invited the Chilean National Maritime Authority to join because Erin had moved to South Florida with family from Chile.