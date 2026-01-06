Nick & Nora, Sleuthing for Fun

9pm Saturday THE THIN MAN (1934) - Mystery/Romance

A retired detective who spends his time managing his wife's fortune is asked to track down a missing inventor.

The Thin Man

Former detective Nick Charles returns to New York after four years away with his wife Nora and their dog, Asta.

APT Nick & Nora with their dog Asta.

Though retired from detective work, Nick is pulled back into a mystery when Dorothy Wynant seeks his help to clear her inventor father, who vanished on a planned trip and is suspected of murdering his former secretary and mistress. Encouraged by his wife Nora, Nick reluctantly investigates, reconnecting with a cast of eccentric acquaintances along the way. He ultimately solves the case and dramatically exposes the killer at a gathering of all the suspects.

