Classroom Revolutionary: The Howard Fuller Story

10pm Thursday A FULLER EDUCATION - Documentary

Explore the remarkable journey of Dr. Howard Fuller, an African American civil rights leader and educator who introduced bold, innovative ideas in education that sparked a major shift in perspective and are now being adopted nationwide.

A Fuller Education

A Fuller Education spotlights African American education reformer Howard Fuller and his far-reaching impact on the nationwide school choice movement. A passionate and dynamic leader, Fuller has advanced bold reform ideas that have influenced school districts across the country.

A lifelong civil rights activist, education advocate, and scholar, Fuller first gained prominence through his community organizing work in Durham, North Carolina, with Operation Breakthrough. In 1969, he co-founded Malcolm X Liberation University, further cementing his legacy as a transformative force in education and social justice.

