Hidden Messages Unearthed from 79 AD

9pm Sunday SECRETS OF THE DEAD: THE HERCULANEUM SCROLLS - Science / Documentary

Computer scientist Brent Seales attempts to read inside hundreds of carbonized ancient scrolls found at the archaeological site of Herculaneum in Italy.

Making headlines around the world, Brent Seales and his team of computer scientists set out on a mission to read the 2,000-year-old carbonized scrolls found in the remains of a villa in Herculaneum. Mt. Vesuvius’ eruption in 79 AD transformed the papyri, fusing together the layers of the scrolls and making them impossible to read. Can particle physics and AI finally reveal what the scrolls say?

