A Hidden Chapter Revealed in WWII History

10pm Thursday - SECRETS OF WWII: BLACK GIs IN BRITAIN - Documentary

Declassified documents reveal the hidden past of segregation & violence faced by Black GIs in Britain during WWII.

Secrets of World War II: Black GI's in Britain

In Secrets of WWII: Black GIs in Britain, presenter Nadifa Mohamed examines Winston Churchill’s contentious choice to admit America’s segregated military forces into the U.K. during World War II. Among them were 15,000 Black servicemen who faced prejudice and aggression from white American troops. The documentary delves into the tensions that followed, the violent confrontations that broke out like the “Battle of Bamber Bridge,” the British support of the Black troops, and the lasting impact of this wartime racism.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!