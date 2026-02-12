Cryptic Crimes are no match for the Puzzle Lady

Meet Bakerbury’s newest (and most talked-about) resident: Cora Felton, aka “The Puzzle Lady.” Eccentric, blunt, and unshakable, she’s a perfect match for the town’s not-so-sleepy mix of murderers, con artists, and corrupt officials. She’s hiding a secret that could ruin everything, but she also has a rare talent for solving murders. And in Bakerbury, trouble never stays quiet for long.

The Puzzle Lady on WLRN Passport- Murder. Mayhem. Crosswords.

Famed and eccentric crossword master Cora Felton—aka The Puzzle Lady—and her niece Sherry have fled to the quiet town of Bakerbury to escape a dangerous figure from their past. But when a teenage girl is found dead with a crossword clue carved into her chest, the local police enlist the help of Bakerbury’s resident puzzle expert, Cora, to solve the crime.

Watch The Puzzle Lady available February 19th on WLRN Passport, and on the PBS app.

