Midwives & Mayhem of the East End

The new season begins in 1971 as the team faces social and healthcare challenges and a new set of ethical questions as modern medicine continues to evolve.

Call the Midwife Season 15 comes to WLRN Passport

ABOUT THE SERIES

Adapted by Heidi Thomas from Jennifer Worth’s best-selling memoirs, this drama series offers a moving, funny, and vivid look at midwifery and family life in 1950s East End London. It follows young midwife Jenny Lee as she joins a close-knit group of nuns and nurses at Nonnatus House. Together, they deliver babies and support families in a struggling community, forming deep bonds while navigating the social and medical challenges of the era.

The series has 15 seasons with the stories progressing year by year each season, covering the late 1950s, the entire 1960s, and the early 1970s.

Binge all seasons of Call The Midwife streaming now on WLRN Passport, and on the PBS app. Season 15 premieres February 20th.

