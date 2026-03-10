© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fragile Solidarity: The Rise and Strain of the 1960s Black–Jewish Alliance

WLRN Public Media
Published March 10, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT

An in-depth look at the rich, complex relationship between Black and Jewish Americans.

7pm Friday BLACK AND JEWISH IN AMERICA: AN INTERWOVEN HISTORY - Documentary
Host, Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the relationship between Black and Jewish American communities.

Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History is a four-part series tracing the rich, complex relationship between Black and Jewish Americans, defined by solidarity and strained by division. Drawn together by racism and antisemitism, they forged civic and cultural bonds, especially during the civil rights era. The series explores both the challenges and enduring promise of that Alliance.

7pm The Grand Alliance 
Episode 3 traces the 1960s' "Grand Alliance" as Black and Jewish communities fought for civil rights in a transformative interracial coalition, and the imbalances that quickly tested their alliance.

Black and Jewish America - The Grand Alliance

8:30pm Crossroads 
Episode 4 examines the shifting Black and Jewish relationship from the 1970s onward, exploring political gains, global tensions, rising hate, and the enduring lessons of solidarity.

Black and Jewish America - Crossroads

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!
Tags
Television televisionWLRN-TV
More On This Topic