Fragile Solidarity: The Rise and Strain of the 1960s Black–Jewish Alliance
An in-depth look at the rich, complex relationship between Black and Jewish Americans.
7pm Friday BLACK AND JEWISH IN AMERICA: AN INTERWOVEN HISTORY - Documentary
Host, Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the relationship between Black and Jewish American communities.
Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History is a four-part series tracing the rich, complex relationship between Black and Jewish Americans, defined by solidarity and strained by division. Drawn together by racism and antisemitism, they forged civic and cultural bonds, especially during the civil rights era. The series explores both the challenges and enduring promise of that Alliance.
7pm The Grand Alliance
Episode 3 traces the 1960s' "Grand Alliance" as Black and Jewish communities fought for civil rights in a transformative interracial coalition, and the imbalances that quickly tested their alliance.
8:30pm Crossroads
Episode 4 examines the shifting Black and Jewish relationship from the 1970s onward, exploring political gains, global tensions, rising hate, and the enduring lessons of solidarity.
