Honoring the Beloved Fred Rogers
Join host Michael Keaton to celebrate "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood," the pioneering children's series that premiered nationally 50 years ago.
7:30pm Tuesday MISTER ROGERS: IT’S YOU I LIKE - Documentary
In this special hosted by Michael Keaton, revisit unforgettable moments as celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Whoopi Goldberg, John Lithgow, Sarah Silverman, and Caroll Spinney, reflect on their treasured memories of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.
Mister Rogers: It's You I Like pays tribute to the beloved Fred Rogers and the nearly 900 episodes of the landmark children's television program first seen in 1968 on PBS. In this 60-minute retrospective hosted by award-winning actor Michael Keaton, enjoy memorable segments including visits with Koko the Gorilla and the iconic trip to the Crayola crayon factory.
