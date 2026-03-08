Honoring the Beloved Fred Rogers

7:30pm Tuesday MISTER ROGERS: IT’S YOU I LIKE - Documentary

In this special hosted by Michael Keaton, revisit unforgettable moments as celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Whoopi Goldberg, John Lithgow, Sarah Silverman, and Caroll Spinney, reflect on their treasured memories of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

Mister Rogers: It's You I Like pays tribute to the beloved Fred Rogers and the nearly 900 episodes of the landmark children's television program first seen in 1968 on PBS. In this 60-minute retrospective hosted by award-winning actor Michael Keaton, enjoy memorable segments including visits with Koko the Gorilla and the iconic trip to the Crayola crayon factory.

