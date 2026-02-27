Get Ready for an Epic Concert Performance

6pm Monday ANDRE RIEU: POWER OF LOVE - Performance

Recorded live in Maastricht, "Andre Rieu: Power of Love" features energizing performances of Verdi’s Triumphal March of Aida with 400 brass players in a celebration of music, connection, and unforgettable moments.

André Rieu The Power of Love

Get ready to relive the magic of an unforgettable evening with this concert, recorded during the spectacular 2024 Summer Open Air Concerts in Andre’s hometown in the Netherlands. This performance captures the enchantment, joy, and romance that only André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra can deliver. Highlights include “Strauss & Co,” “Sweet Caroline,” “The Blue Danube,” and more.

