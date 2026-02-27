Get Ready for an Epic Concert Performance
André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra deliver a performance that beautifully captures the enchantment and joy of romance.
6pm Monday ANDRE RIEU: POWER OF LOVE - Performance
Recorded live in Maastricht, "Andre Rieu: Power of Love" features energizing performances of Verdi’s Triumphal March of Aida with 400 brass players in a celebration of music, connection, and unforgettable moments.
Get ready to relive the magic of an unforgettable evening with this concert, recorded during the spectacular 2024 Summer Open Air Concerts in Andre’s hometown in the Netherlands. This performance captures the enchantment, joy, and romance that only André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra can deliver. Highlights include “Strauss & Co,” “Sweet Caroline,” “The Blue Danube,” and more.
