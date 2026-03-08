7pm Sunday BECOMING THURGOOD: AMERICA’S SOCIAL ARCHITECT - Documentary

Explore the life and legacy of the nation’s first African American Supreme Court justice. The film follows Justice Marshall, known as “Mr. Civil Rights,” from his legal career with the NAACP to his 1967 appointment to the nation’s highest court.

Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect

Thurgood Marshall was a trailblazing lawyer and civil rights leader who broke barriers as the first Black justice in the U.S. Supreme Court. Known as America’s social Architect, Marshall reshaped democracy through law, dedicating his life to fighting segregation, strengthening voting rights, and challenging injustices, proving one person can indeed make a lasting difference.

