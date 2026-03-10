James Patterson tackles America’s reading crisis

8pm Wednesday READING REBOOT - Documentary

James Patterson explores how evidence-based strategies are transforming classrooms to address America’s reading crisis.

The Reading Reboot - A WLRN Original Presentation

Over the past half century, the statistics have been overwhelming: students in the earliest years of education have consistently underperformed in reading. Growing frustration among educators, after decades in which many children advanced through elementary school without reading at grade level, has sparked a renewed effort to transform how reading is taught. In this program, we go inside classrooms to see how the Science of Reading is reshaping instruction and giving children the tools they need to succeed in life.

Scott Barnett / Fuxion TV James Patterson reading to Kindergarten Class at Cypress Trails Elementary

From struggling readers to confident learners, James Patterson highlights how this approach is changing the way children learn to read across the country. Featuring success stories from students, parents, and teachers, the program reveals a hopeful path toward transforming how we teach children to read.

