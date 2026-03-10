James Patterson tackles America’s reading crisis
Best-selling author James Patterson explores the current literacy crisis in America, highlighting evidence-based solutions from the Science of Reading.
8pm Wednesday READING REBOOT - Documentary
James Patterson explores how evidence-based strategies are transforming classrooms to address America’s reading crisis.
Over the past half century, the statistics have been overwhelming: students in the earliest years of education have consistently underperformed in reading. Growing frustration among educators, after decades in which many children advanced through elementary school without reading at grade level, has sparked a renewed effort to transform how reading is taught. In this program, we go inside classrooms to see how the Science of Reading is reshaping instruction and giving children the tools they need to succeed in life.
From struggling readers to confident learners, James Patterson highlights how this approach is changing the way children learn to read across the country. Featuring success stories from students, parents, and teachers, the program reveals a hopeful path toward transforming how we teach children to read.
