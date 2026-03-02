Bonds Forged In Struggle

7pm Friday BLACK AND JEWISH IN AMERICA: AN INTERWOVEN HISTORY

Host, Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the relationship between Black and Jewish American communities.

Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History is a four-part series tracing the rich, complex relationship between Black and Jewish Americans, defined by solidarity and strained by division. Drawn together by racism and antisemitism, they forged civic and cultural bonds, especially during the civil rights era. The series explores both the challenges and enduring promise of that Alliance.

7pm Let My People Go

Episode one of Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History explores the early dynamics that forged the Black and Jewish experience in the U.S., from shared histories of persecution to different paths in America. Stories of exile, faith, resilience, oppression, migration, early civil rights collaborations, and challenges to solidarity shaped their relationship by the turn of the 20th century.

8:30 pm Strange Fruit

Episode 2 of Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History explores the alliances between Black and Jewish communities in the first half of the 20th century, and their divides. From the Harlem Renaissance and Great American Songbook to fighting Nazis, it examines influential collaborations, frictions, and the lasting cultural and social impact of their intertwined histories.

