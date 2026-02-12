Cold Mountains, Hot Cases

If you’re a fan of the classic series Montalbano, you may enjoy this Italian crime drama. It blends serious suspense with unexpected charm and a streak of dark humor, following an unorthodox police commissioner who’s transferred from his beloved Rome to the snowy Alps, where he takes on a string of gritty murder cases.

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders - Season 6 on WLRN Passport

Rocco Schiavone is an unconventional Deputy Commissioner in the State Police. As a disciplinary measure, he is transferred to the Alpine town of Aosta, far from his beloved Rome. Sophisticated yet irritable, the Roman detective loathes the mountains, the cold, and the provincial locals just as much as he resents his superiors and their petty rules. But he has a passion for solving crimes.

Watch Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders available for streaming on WLRN Passport, and on the PBS app beginning February 20th.

In Italian with English subtitles.