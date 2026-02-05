A Night That Changed Everything

9pm ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI (2020) R - Drama

One Night in Miami on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, One Night in Miami follows the meteoric rise of a young Cassius Clay as he leaves the Miami Beach Convention Center newly crowned Heavyweight Champion of the World after his stunning upset of Sonny Liston. Barred from celebrating on Miami Beach due to Jim Crow segregation, Clay retreats to the Hampton House Motel in Overtown, where he spends the night with close friends Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown. Over the course of this imagined yet historically rooted gathering, the four men, icons on the brink of the Black Power era, grapple with fame, responsibility, and the role they must play in the fight for civil rights. By morning, each emerges changed, resolved to help shape a more just and empowered future for their community.

