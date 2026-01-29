Of all the gin joints, of all the towns, of all the movies, this one still reigns.

8pm Thursday CASABLANCA (1942) PG - Romance Drama

Casablanca on WLRN's Thursday Night Movie

A cynical ex-patriate Rick Blaine, runs a nightclub in Morocco. Despite the pressure he constantly receives from the local authorities, Rick's club has become a kind of haven for refugees seeking to obtain illicit letters that will help them escape to America. But when his former lover, Ilsa, arrives with her husband, famed rebel, Victor Laszlo, looking for a way out of the country, Rick is faced with a heartbreaking decision.

