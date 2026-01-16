The season premier begins with the murder of a recruit who never reported for duty

8pm Tuesday DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama

Death in Paradise - The 14th Season premieres on WLRN!

The team at the Honoré Police station is preparing to welcome a new recruit, Officer Benjamin Brice. However, their anticipation turns to shock when Benjamin is found murdered in a ravine before he even begins the job. Despite his initial plan to leave the island and return to London, DI Mervin Wilson decides to stay to solve the case, which becomes personal for the entire team. The investigation is complicated by a mysterious message left by the victim.

