Defiant and Destined for Freedom

8pm Thursday THE GREAT ESCAPE (1963) Military Drama

Steve McQueen, James Garner, and Richard Attenborough star as Allied prisoners of war who hatch a daring plan to help several hundred inmates escape from a German POW camp during World War II.

The Great Escape on WLRN's Thursday Night Movie

Imprisoned during World War II in a German POW camp, a group of Allied soldiers are intent on breaking out, not only to escape, but also to draw Nazi forces away from battle to search for fugitives. Among the prisoners determined to escape are American Captain Virgil Hilts and British Squadron Leader Roger Bartlett. Outwitting their captors by digging a tunnel out of the prison grounds, the soldiers find the stakes much higher when escape becomes a reality.

