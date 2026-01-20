The Heartbreaking Story of Judy Garland

9pm Saturday JUDY - Music/Romance (2019) PG-13

A biographical drama based on the life of America’s beloved entertainer Judy Garland, starring Renée Zellweger.

JUDY

Financially devastated, separated from her children and desperate for a fresh start, Judy Garland travels to London in 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Thirty years after starring in "The Wizard of Oz," the beloved actress and singer performs at the Talk of the Town nightclub. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!