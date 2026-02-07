Under Surveillance

10pm MARKED MAN: MARTIN LUTHER KING AND THE FBI - Documentary

Martin Luther King Jr. helps drive change in the United States in the face of bitter opposition, including resistance within the U.S. government.

For years before Martin Luther King Jr.’s death, he was subjected to a campaign of intimidation by J. Edgar Hoover's FBI. Hoover believed King was a puppet of the Communists, intent on destroying America, and he was determined to neutralize the threat. This program reveals the depth of Hoover's vendetta against King and examines how and why he targeted the civil rights leader.

