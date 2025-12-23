Menorah vandalized at Miami-Dade Tax Collector’s Office days after Hanukkah lighting ceremony

Days after celebrating its first-ever Hanukkah ceremony, the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office reported it was targeted by a vandal who destroyed a menorah outside its entrance.

City of Miami police confirmed late Tuesday afternoon that a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. The suspect's name has not been released.

The Consulate General of Israel in Miami applauded police and the Miami-Dade officials for their "swift response" in apprehending a suspect.

“I commend local law enforcement for their swift response, including the arrest of the individual responsible, and express my sincere appreciation to Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez for his unequivocal stance against hate and his steadfast support for the Jewish community,” said said Zuri Siso, Consul General of Israel in Miami in a statement.

"This act is a stark reminder of the real-world consequences of unchecked antisemitism," said Israel Consulate General officials. "Such incidents are not isolated; they demand vigilance, accountability, and a united response."

The menorah, located at the downtown Miami office, was found knocked over with its bulbs ripped from their sockets.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Dariel Fernandez, the county tax collector said the incident was "a direct assault on the community’s shared values."

“This despicable act of vandalism against our menorah is an attack on the values of faith, perseverance, and unity that Hanukkah represents and that we celebrated together just days ago,” Fernandez said. “We unequivocally stand with the Jewish community in Miami-Dade County and across the nation. Hate has no home here.”

Hanukkah is Judaism’s “festival of lights.” On eight consecutive nightfalls, Jews gather with family and friends to light one additional candle in the menorah — a multibranched candelabra.

The act of vandalism occurred shortly after the tax office launched what was intended to be a new annual tradition to honor the diverse faiths of the county.

Rabbi Yossi Harlig, who presided over the ceremony last week, expressed deep sorrow, saying it "is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing to see this happen here in our own community, in Miami Dade County.”

“To vandalize a menorah — a symbol of light, unity, and hope — is not just an act of destruction, but a painful statement about the hatred and intolerance we are confronting," he said.

Fernandez, whose office released a video of the incident, said he plans to immediately relight the menorah.

“The only way to fight darkness is with light, and I will do that every single day of my life,” Fernandez stated. “When someone tries to bring down light, our responsibility is to raise it even higher.”

“The lesson of Hanukkah is simple and powerful. A small flame can overcome great darkness. Today, we choose to be that flame," he added.

