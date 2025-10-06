Major study finds more than half of Jewish Americans experienced antisemitism in past year

A new comprehensive survey released Monday by the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish Federations of North America reveals a stark reality for Jewish Americans: More than half (55%) report experiencing at least one form of antisemitism in the past 12 months.

The findings, conducted in partnership with Teachers College, Columbia University researchers, indicate that a majority of American Jews now consider antisemitism a normalized part of their experience.

The prevalence of antisemitic incidents is notable, with 57 percent of Jewish Americans believing that antisemitism is now a "normal Jewish experience."

The study found that "nearly one-in-five respondents were either physically assaulted, physically threatened, or verbally harassed because of their Jewish identity in the past year," while more than one-third witnessed an incident of actual or threatened antisemitic violence.

The findings resonate in South Florida, which has an estimated 500,000 Jews. Nationwide, the Jewish population is estimated at 7.5 million people.

The survey found that 79% of Jews are concerned about antisemitism. Nearly one-third of those who experienced or witnessed an antisemitic incident in the last year exhibited signs of anxiety, and 21% exhibited signs of depression.

In response to rising hate, 48% have taken actions to increase their personal security. These measures include developing worst-case scenario plans (33%), plans to flee the country (14%), and purchasing guns (9%).

"It is so profoundly sad that Jewish Americans are now discussing worst-case scenarios," said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director, in a statement about the survey results.

"When American Jews — who have built lives, careers and families here for generations — are making contingency plans to flee, we must recognize this as a five-alarm fire for our entire country," he said. "This is not just a Jewish problem; it's an American problem that demands immediate action from leaders at every level."

Antisemitism was experienced in various contexts, most commonly online (41 percent), in public spaces (21 percent), and within educational institutions (13 percent).

Despite the challenges, the report also highlighted the "incredible resilience of the community in the face of rising hate."

Said Eric Fingerhut, President and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America: "Rather than retreating in fear, American Jews are choosing to stand together, strengthen their bonds and affirm their identity."

Among the survey's key findings: 68% feel more than a little comfortable speaking up against antisemitism in public and only 30% of Jews believe there is nothing that can be done to change the state of antisemitism in America.

The survey also noted that 74% of those who experienced anti-Jewish discrimination did not report the incident to any institution or organization. Furthermore, 20% of Jews who wore something distinctively Jewish before October 7 have since taken it off.

Adding to the community's sense of isolation, 50% of Jews feel most people in the broader non-Jewish community would not stand with them in the event of antisemitic threats and violence.

