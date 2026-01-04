All Aboard for a Killer Ride!

8pm Monday THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES - Crime Drama

A man is found dead on a ghost train and it appears he has died of fright.

The Brokenwood Mysteries Season 5 on WLRN

The owner of the Wilbury Amusement Park dies from a heart attack after claiming to have seen a ghost on the haunted-house ride. As DI Mike Shepherd investigates the seemingly accidental death, evidence reveals a snake bite on the victim's neck and untraceable poison that points to murder.



