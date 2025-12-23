African-American Research Library and Cultural Center to celebrate Kwanzaa 'Africa Rising' Event

The African-American Research Library and Cultural Center on Saturday will celebrate Kwanzaa.

The 2025 Kwanzaa Community Celebration, titled “Africa Rising: Celebrating Heritage, Building Futures” will be held Saturday, Dec. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Kwanzaa emerged during the Black Freedom Movement of the 1960s as a way to reconnect Black communities in the U.S. with important African cultural traditions that were severed by the transatlantic slave trade. It also promotes unity and liberation.

It has become a nationally recognized celebration of African culture and community in the United States since its founding in 1966 and also is celebrated in countries with large African descendant populations.

Saturday's free public event in Broward County will transform the Sistrunk Boulevard facility into a hub of cultural reflection and community empowerment, say organizers.

This year’s festivities place a special emphasis on Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), the second of the seven Kwanzaa principles. The theme encourages participants to define and speak for themselves while honoring African diasporic traditions.

“Kujichagulia celebrates the power of naming ourselves, telling our own stories, and shaping our collective future,” said Dr. Tameka Hobbs, historian and AARLCC Library Manager. “This celebration welcomes everyone — whether you’ve honored Kwanzaa for years or are discovering it for the first time.”

The day kicks off with wellness activities, including Kemetic Yoga and West African dance, designed to promote healing through movement. Educational workshops will follow, covering diverse topics such as "Investing in Today’s Africa," "Food as Medicine," and "Mental Health and Healing Beyond Survival." For younger attendees, a Youth & Family Zone will offer storytelling, coding, and gardening.

A major highlight of the 2025 program is the inaugural Nguzo Saba Awards, which will honor seven local leaders who embody the core principles of Kwanzaa.

Haitian-American holistic health consultant Nzingah Oniwosan said the awards provide a vital "opportunity to recognize our leaders and celebrate them while they are still here."

The celebration will conclude with a lively Kwanzaa Marketplace, featuring Black-owned vendors, artisans, and food trucks. Organizers describe the event as more than just a holiday gathering, calling it "a living expression of culture, community, and shared growth."

Registration is available at no cost via Eventbrite. The event is supported by the Friends of AARLCC and community sponsors Wayne and Lucretia Weiner.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Broward’s African-American Research Library and Cultural Center's 2025 Kwanzaa Community Celebration, “Africa Rising: Celebrating Heritage, Building Futures.”

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: AARLCC, 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.

Free ticket info here.