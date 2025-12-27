A tribute to Elton John & Bernie Taupin

8pm Monday ELTON JOHN & BERNIE TAUPIN: GERSHWIN PRIZE - Performance

Elton John & Bernie Taupin are celebrated and honored with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Featured musical performances include Metallica, Joni Mitchell, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile and many more!

Elton John & Bernie Taupin: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honors Elton John and Bernie Taupin, whose 1967 meeting sparked a legendary songwriting partnership that has endured for over 50 years, producing timeless classics and cementing their status as music icons.

“Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” are just a few songs they wrote together that became timeless standards. Not to mention the fun they had with “Bennie and The Jets” and “Crocodile Rock,” which became their first No. 1 single in the U.S. in 1973.

John and Taupin have created some of the most iconic songs of our lifetime. Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music, as well as their influence on fellow artists.

