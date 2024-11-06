Broadcast Engineer position opening at WLRN
Join Our Innovative Team as a Broadcast Engineer!
Are you a passionate and innovative broadcast engineer looking to make a difference in the world of media technology? WLRN is seeking a talented Broadcast Engineer!
To apply please send your resume to mcruz@friendsofwlrn.org.
Duties and Contributions:
As a Broadcast Engineer, you'll collaborate with a dynamic team to maintain and upgrade our television and radio stations, ensuring seamless operations and compliance with FCC regulations. Your responsibilities will include:
- Installation & Maintenance: Hands-on experience with RF systems and broadcast equipment at our transmitter sites.
- Technical Support: Essential support for IT-related hardware and software, ensuring efficient operations.
- Compliance Monitoring: Coordination with vendors to maintain broadcast systems and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.
- Documentation & Budgeting: Accurate records of all broadcast systems and assistance with budget planning.
- Assist in planning and wiring of new, or the retrofit of old technical areas with a focus on industry standards and engineering best practices. Assist in the selection and purchase of equipment to meet new requirements or for the replacement of aging or obsolete equipment. Provide technical engineering assistance in the design, construction, maintenance, and operation of remote transmission sites, studios, and signal pathways
What We Offer:
Competitive Salary & Benefits: Enjoy a comprehensive benefits package designed to support your health and well-being.
Professional Growth: We encourage continuous learning and provide opportunities for professional development.
Dynamic Work Environment: Join a collaborative and innovative team that values your contributions.
Expected Salary:
$65,000 - $75,000; commensurate with experience
Minimum Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in engineering or related field or an equivalent combination of education and experience
Must be certified and experienced in Cisco Routers
Preferred Qualifications:
- Should have a valid driver’s license and ability to travel to remote broadcast transmission sites.
- Experience in the broadcast industry. Ability to troubleshoot hardware and software issues. Understanding of IP based equipment (video and audio). Enjoys working with new technologies in the broadcast industry.
- Demonstrated ability to work constructively with colleagues and deliver results with high standards. Outstanding verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to work well with diverse personalities and varying levels of engineering and technological knowledge/experience.
- Ability to be on call 24/7/365.
- Ability to lift up to 50 pounds and must be able to climb ladders and crawl on floors in order to access broadcast equipment and systems.