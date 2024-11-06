Broadcast Engineer position opening at WLRN

Duties and Contributions:

As a Broadcast Engineer, you'll collaborate with a dynamic team to maintain and upgrade our television and radio stations, ensuring seamless operations and compliance with FCC regulations. Your responsibilities will include:

Installation & Maintenance: Hands-on experience with RF systems and broadcast equipment at our transmitter sites.

Technical Support: Essential support for IT-related hardware and software, ensuring efficient operations.

Compliance Monitoring: Coordination with vendors to maintain broadcast systems and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Documentation & Budgeting: Accurate records of all broadcast systems and assistance with budget planning.

Assist in planning and wiring of new, or the retrofit of old technical areas with a focus on industry standards and engineering best practices. Assist in the selection and purchase of equipment to meet new requirements or for the replacement of aging or obsolete equipment. Provide technical engineering assistance in the design, construction, maintenance, and operation of remote transmission sites, studios, and signal pathways

What We Offer:

Competitive Salary & Benefits: Enjoy a comprehensive benefits package designed to support your health and well-being.

Professional Growth: We encourage continuous learning and provide opportunities for professional development.

Dynamic Work Environment: Join a collaborative and innovative team that values your contributions.

Expected Salary:

$65,000 - $75,000; commensurate with experience

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in engineering or related field or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Must be certified and experienced in Cisco Routers

Preferred Qualifications: