The Weepies: Beautiful Music Together

For an act named The Weepies, Deb Talan and Steve Tannen seem to be pretty cheerful, actually. The pair met in Boston four years ago at a club where Tannen was performing, and have been writing music together ever since. Their first CD, Happiness, was released in 2004.

Tannen and Talan were independent singer-songwriters and fans of each other's work before they joined forces to form The Weepies.

They recorded their latest album, Say I Am You, at their house in Pasadena, Calif. "World Spins Madly On," a track from that album, appears on the soundtrack of the recent film Friends with Money.

The Weepies will be playing tour dates around the United States through December.

