Burn pits: Behind the 'silent killer' ignored by the U.S. government for years

U.S. troops were ordered to dispose of military waste by digging big holes in the ground and setting the waste on fire in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Is this even legal what we’re doing? I had a feeling in my gut when I saw what was going on,” Dan Brewer, a retired Army officer, says. “I said, ‘Lord, Lord, if we’re doing this everywhere, this is going to come back to haunt us.’”

So-called burn pits contained used medical supplies, paint, plastic water bottles, batteries, even entire humvees. The smoke was toxic.

“It’s a silent killer, and it may not kill you on the battlefield tomorrow. Down the road, it’s going to cause some long-term health effects,” Brewer says. “And we’re seeing that now, we’re seeing that a lot.”

But the U.S. government has been ignoring these veteran’s medical issues for years.

Today, On Point: Why were these vets ignored, for so long?

Megan Stack, writer for the New York Times Magazine and the New York Times opinion page. Author of the article U.S. Soldiers Came Home Sick. The Government Denied It Was Responsible and the book Every Man in This Village Is a Liar: An Education in War. (@Megankstack)

Le Roy Torres, retired Army captain. He served for 23 years, and was deployed to Iraq from 2007 to 2008. A former state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety, he was forced to resign due to lung injuries from burn pit exposure. The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear his case later this month. Co-founder of Burn Pits 360, a non-profit that helps vets and their families deal with burn pit exposure. (@trooper1999)

Dan Brewer, retired Army officer. Former burn pit inspector.

Robyn Thomson, widow of former Lieutenant Colonel Todd Thomson, who served in the military for 20.5 years. Her husband died in 2015 of a rare form of colon cancer due to burn pit exposure.

