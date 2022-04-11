How open source intelligence is shaping the Russia-Ukraine war

“Let me tell you — 50% of our troops suffer from leg frostbites,” a Russian soldier says in a phone call. “We arrived here, and it was freezing. We were supposed to have four tents, but we only have one. … We dug up some trenches, and that’s where we live.”

That call was intercepted and made public by Ukraine’s security service. Private digital sleuths are intercepting calls, texts, and radio communications too — and allowing the world to hear a war unfold in real time. Is it voyeurism? Propaganda? Or urgent transparency about the truth and horror of war?

Today, On Point: Listening in on war.

Guests

John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at Citizen Lab. (@jsrailton)

Andrei Soldatov, senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. (@AndreiSoldatov)

