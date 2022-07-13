The history of far-right populism, from the John Birch Society to Trumpism

In 1958, businessman Robert Welch founded a right-wing political advocacy group – The John Birch Society — based on conspiracy theories.

“He believed that elements in the American government including the president were part of a secret apparatus that were in line with the Soviets and there would be a one world government,” Ted Miller, professor at Northeastern University, says.

Welch found ways to influence American society, and politics. Among other tactics, he set up ad hoc committees to advocate for conservative causes.

“The ad hoc committee called TRIM supported lower taxes, and it became crucial to the anti-tax proposals that Reagan pursued,” Miller says. “But the people that joined these ad hoc committees didn’t really know they were getting involved with the John Birch Society.”

Today, On Point: The origins of right wing conspiracy theories – from the John Birch Society to Trumpism.

Edward Miller, associate teaching professor at Northeastern University. Author of A Conspiratorial Life: Robert Welch, the John Birch Society, and the Revolution of American Conservatism.

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst.

