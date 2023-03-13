Absent North Miami Beach commissioners in hot water

Since October, the North Miami Beach City Commission has had a big problem: Several of its members haven’t shown up for meetings. One of them has almost lost his seat because he’s stayed away for so long.

Commissioners Daniela Jean and McKenzie Fleurimond did not appear at the January and February meetings. Commissioner Michael Joseph has not made an appearance since October.

A lawsuit was filed by Commissioner Jay Chernoff against Joseph, stating that he needs to vacate his position because of a city charter that says if a commissioner hasn't attended a meeting in 120 days, that commissioner loses his or her seat.

Chernoff’s attorneys argue the count needs to start from Joseph’s last meeting in October 2022, but Joseph’s attorneys say the 120-day mark starts from Dec. 21. because a meeting was not held last November.

WPLG/Channel 10’s Glenna Milberg joined the South Florida Roundup recently, she has been closely covering the situation.

Two of the commissioners told Milberg that they haven't shown up to meetings since the mayor's residency has been questioned because they don't consider that he might be a legal mayor, and they've been advised by the city attorney, Hans Ottinot, not not to show up.

Ottinot has the support of the three commissioners that have missed commission meetings, but not the support of the other three commissioners or the mayor.

“The new majority of four has already said on the record, not only in the news but in court filings, that the first thing that's going to happen when they convene as a commission with a quorum was they're going to be firing Hans Ottinot, and the city manager,” Milberg said.

The victims in all of this, Milberg said, are the residents of North Miami Beach. She said the city is functioning because of the city’s staff and employees.

“No decisions by the commission have been done since October, and that includes expenditures by the city … there have been zero decisions by the commission involving any big city decision,” Milberg said.

The next commission meeting will take place March 21. Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Peter R. Lopez will hear arguments at a later date about the lawsuit filed against Commissioner Michael Joseph.

“I am purposely going to set it in April or May,” he said. “If this commissioner decides he does not want to attend the March meeting, he may have a problem down the road.”

