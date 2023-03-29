Israelis across the country are protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The surging mass movement successfully delayed his attempt to overhaul the country’s judiciary.

But some see Netanyahu’s actions as sign of deeper troubles for Israeli democracy.

“Everybody started to realize how much it could touch and roll back the kinds of progress Israeli society has made in recent decades,” Scheindlin says.

Today, On Point: What’s at the root of Israel’s democratic crisis?

Dahlia Scheindlin, public opinion researcher and international political strategist. Fellow at Century International. Columnist at Haaretz. (@dahliasc)

Yaniv Segal, a leader of the Pink Front, a group of young activists in Israel who have protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (@segal_yaniv)

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: It was the threat of civil war, not the sundering of democratic norms that forced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hand, for now. On Monday night, Netanyahu spoke to the Israeli people, saying he would pause his government’s highly controversial efforts to overhaul the country’s judiciary.

NETANYAHU [Translation]: When there’s an opportunity to avoid civil war through dialog. I, as Prime Minister, I’m taking a time out for dialog.

CHAKRABARTI: Netanyahu said, quote, ‘We insist on the need to bring about the necessary corrections in the legal system. We have the opportunity to achieve a broad consensus. This is a very worthy goal.’

For the past three months, Israeli society has been profoundly divided. Wave after wave of protests and demonstrations against Netanyahu’s proposed reforms, drawing people like Yaniv Segal into the streets.

YANIV SEGAL: Saturday is the center of the week because of the massive demonstrations that we have all around Israel. So Sunday, normally we rest a bit from the demonstrations of the weekend.

CHAKRABARTI: On Sunday, Yaniv was relaxing at home in Tel Aviv. He’d just wrapped up a Zoom meeting with other activists.

SEGAL: And then suddenly we heard that Netanyahu fired his minister of defense.

CHAKRABARTI: On Saturday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party, spoke out against the judicial overhaul. The protest movement had spread to elite Israeli army units that declared they would not serve if the judicial legislation passed. Well, that prompted Galant to speak out, so Netanyahu fired him. The news spread across Israel after midnight to people like Yaniv Segal.

SEGAL: We got messages on WhatsApp from different groups … we go out now, go out right now. And we took the motorbike and we drove to … the major place where the stations are in Tel Aviv, and we just took the Ayalon Highway. What we do in every demonstration is the same playing drums and marching like the most nonviolent thing you can do. We have a lot of energy … with megaphones, but it’s nonviolent. … It wasn’t violent, but people were barricading the highway of violence. Someone started fires and it seems like something we should do in order to put up the alarm, you know, like to show that we are not going to let it pass like that quietly.

CHAKRABARTI: The protesters numbered in the hundreds of thousands. In Jerusalem, protesters surrounded Israel’s parliament. The Knesset, the nation’s biggest labor union, went on strike. So did universities, banks, even hospitals. Israeli embassies closed their doors. Flights were grounded at Ben-Gurion Airport. Yaniv says that massive action from Israelis is a measure of their awakening realization about the state of Israeli democracy.

SEGAL: Now we understand how fragile our country is, how much the lack of constitution is costing us right now, and how much our rights are not promised. We are a young country of 75 years old. After 2,000 years, we didn’t have a Jewish entity in Israel, and they are just putting all that in risk. They are undermining our democracy.

CHAKRABARTI: Prime Minister Netanyahu has paused the judicial reforms, but he has not abandoned them. The prime minister said his government will reconsider the legislation following the Knesset’s Passover recess, meaning Israel may be at the beginning of a long struggle over its democratic identity. Yaniv says he’s certain Israelis can stand the test.

SEGAL: Yes. I am. I am the only defender of the citizens of Israel. I am, for the first time in my life, really for the first time. I am patriotic. I’m full of proud and love to this place. You know, my mother is Italian. I have an Italian passport. I can live elsewhere, but I don’t want to. I saw the people that were on the highway, and they were by hundreds of thousands. And it’s the most courageous and beautiful people that I saw. And it’s the citizens of this country. And they trust us.

CHAKRABARTI: Yaniv Segal. He’s one of the leaders of the Pink Front, a group of young activists in Israel. Well, it is stunning to hear authentic concerns over civil war in Israel. The nation long held in the U.S. government’s eyes to be the essential example of democracy in the Middle East. Our guest today says the unrest in Israel is not due simply to current right-wing efforts at judicial reform. She says Israel’s democratic fragility dates back to the nation’s founding. Dahlia Sheindlin is a public opinion researcher and international political strategist. She’s also a fellow at Century International and a columnist for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. And she’s in Tel Aviv. Dahlia, welcome to On Point.

DAHLIA SHEINDLIN: Thank you for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: So first of all, tell you, I have to say it was stunning to hear, you know, people at the highest levels of the Israeli government saying the words like possible civil war. What’s your response to that?

SHEINDLIN: I think that this is uncharted territory for the entire country. There is a great sense of hostility. And, you know, as much as your earlier guest was, you know, very exhilarated by all the people who have been going out, you know, for 12 weeks in a row everywhere in the country, being very creative and very peaceful about the kinds of demonstrations they’ve been holding and pulling in so many different kinds of communities to stand up for democracy and oppose the judicial reforms.

Of course, there is another side of the population who is equally kind of barricaded into their perspective that this reform needs to happen. And primarily, I think they are devoted to the current government. This is the 48.3% of the Israeli population, or the Israeli voters, I should say, who voted for the members of the coalition, the parties that make up the current governing coalition. They may not have fully prioritized this particular kind of judicial reform when they went to the when they went to the ballot to vote on November 1st last year.

But they certainly trust that this government is doing the right thing and they generally share the criticism that this government has advanced of Israel’s judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court. And those two sides are living almost parallel ideological universes. And the tension has risen very, very high. Now, it wouldn’t be the first time, of course, that Israel has had deep, deep internecine tensions.

We’ve had our share of violence in the past, of course. But I will say one thing about the threat of civil war. Even though Israel’s own president, Itzhak Herzog, who is a ceremonial figure but has definitely taken an important role here, he himself warned of the potential to reach a civil war, and by that he meant violence between the two camps of citizens. I have to say that I think Israel is still pretty far away from actual violence.

And on a broad scale, you know, other than skirmishes between citizens. But I will say that when the prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday night announced the postponement of this legislation, a temporary suspension of the legislative process in the name of preventing a civil war, I think he was trying to present a particular message and portray himself as the only person in the country capable of withholding those forces. I don’t think that reflects the truth of why he made that decision.

I think that there are numerous other things that would come first on his list of how he of of reasons why he finally, after three months of these dramatic protests, decided to suspend the legislation, including the grave economic cost of the general strike that was called that very day. This kind of thing costs the country billions of shekels every day. And even though that was the first general strike, there had been many disruptions of workdays, not only weekend days during the last three months.

And, of course, the severe danger and warnings from the chief of staff about the lack of preparedness of the army due to low morale and reservists saying they’re not going to show up for training. And the real concern about Israeli security, not to mention U.S. pressure. I think we have to realize that the president has taken a rather unprecedented position here of making very cautious statements, but statements that nobody could miss in recent months. And I think all of those factors came together in addition to his wanting to present an image of the person who could prevent civil war.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So we’re going to talk about exactly what the proposed judicial reforms are in a few minutes. But I actually want to just take a step back and provide me and listeners with a common set of facts in terms of the current situation in Israel. So we have this coalition that Netanyahu has at the moment, who is in his governing coalition, because I’ve read it as being described as the most right-wing government in Israeli history.

SHEINDLIN: Yeah. It’s important to remember that Israel always has a coalition. No one party has ever won a majority of parliamentary seats. And we do have a parliamentary system, which means that our executive, our government is drawn from a majority of parliamentary members. In that sense, there is not a total separation between the legislature and the executive. And that’s an important point to understand as we get into the judicial reform.

But because no one party has ever won a majority and we do have a very fragmented system, every Israeli government is a coalition, and we have had plenty of coalitions over the years that were made up of all right-wing parties in which bits of Mr. Netanyahu’s party, the Likud, represents what Israelis view or did view for most of its history as a mainstream right-wing party. And when we say right wing in Israel and left wing, we’re mainly talking about nationalist themes, themes that relate to territorial expansion or withdrawal with relation to the Palestinian territories and occupation, support for a negotiated peace and a two-state solution or preference for greater Israel.

Those are the themes that define Israel’s right and left spectrum more than anything else. And Likud was considered the mainstream center right party, and there have been governments that were only made up of parties with Likud and the right in the past. In fact, not even very long ago, we had a government like that between 2015 and 2019. The reason why we many of us consider this the most right-wing government is that the party immediately to the right of Likud is called religious Zionism. They ran as it’s actually an amalgam of three smaller factions, very common in Israeli politics. It’s a very fragmented society. And this party represents not only people who consider themselves to be religious Orthodox Jews, who are always supportive of a more nationalist line and territorial expansion support Settlements want Israel to retain control of the West Bank and its control over the exterior of Gaza. But this is a particular kind of community within that religious Zionist community.

