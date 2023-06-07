A prominent Kremlin critic says the Russian government invited him to a Zoom call that turned out to be a deepfake.

But what happens when governments start using deep fakes against each other?

“The U.S. government is cognizant that that senior leaders, political elected officials and the like, might have their images and likenesses manipulated,” Jamil Jaffer, founder and executive director of the National Security Institute at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, says.

“So, one would assume that we’re looking into how to affect the views of foreign audiences. In fact, it would be stupid if we weren’t doing it.”

Today, On Point: ‘The reality wars’: Deepfakes and national security.

Guests

Hany Farid, professor at the University of California, Berkeley’s schools of information and electrical engineering and computer sciences. He specializes in digital forensics, generative AI and deepfakes.

Jamil Jaffer, founder and executive director of the National Security Institute at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University. Venture partner with Paladin Capital Group, which invests in dual-use national security technologies.

Also Featured

Bill Browder, head of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign.

Wil Corvey, program manager for the Semantic Forensics (SemaFor) program at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which aims to develop technologies to detect and analyze deepfakes.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Bill Browder was in London watching helplessly. It was late 2008. His friend and lawyer, 37-year-old Sergei Magnitsky, had been arrested and thrown into Moscow’s Butyrka prison.

BILL BROWDER: I mean, I can’t even describe how upsetting it is to have somebody who works for you taken hostage because there’s not a moment that you can feel happiness or relaxation or anything. Because you just know that while you’re in your own bed, he’s sleeping like a stone cot. While you’re taking a shower, he’s not allowed a shower, you know, while you’re sitting in a warm room, he’s sitting in a room nearly freezing to death.

CHAKRABARTI: This is Browder telling the story to the independent media company London Real. Up until 2005, Bill Browder had been a hedge fund manager who worked in Moscow and was among the largest private investors in all of Russia. But then his lawyer Sergei Magnitsky had found evidence implicating Russian officials in massive corruption, and also implicated them in having connections with the Russian mafia. Magnitsky was jailed, held for more than 350 days without trial and killed. Cause of death, blunt trauma to the head.

BROWDER: When he died, when they killed him. It was so far outside of my own expectations of the worst-case scenario. I couldn’t even process that. It was just so horrible. Well, I processed it the only way I knew how. Which was to take responsibility, to go after the people that killed him.

CHAKRABARTI: Bill Browder pushed hard. He has constantly advocated for sanctions against Russia. And in 2012, he was instrumental in Congress’s passing of the Magnitsky Act, which bars Russian human rights abusers from entering the United States. Browder is also one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most forceful critics.

BROWDER: He is truly one of the most cynical, aggressive, evil dictators on the planet. He’s a killer. And as a result of being his enemy and as a result of his homicidal tendencies, I’ve had to adjust my life very profoundly. I’m still here, which is a good thing.

CHAKRABARTI: As Bill Browder says, as a result of his constant criticism of Vladimir Putin, he has had to protect every aspect of his life, his physical safety, his financial safety, even his digital safety. Browder told us he’s always on guard against any way in real life or online that Putin might get to him.

But he’s also still criticizing the Russian regime, and most recently, he’s been vocally supporting sanctions against Russia for its attack on Ukraine. So just a few weeks ago, Browder told us he wasn’t surprised at all to get an email that seemed to come from former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, asking if Browder would schedule a call to talk about sanctions.

BROWDER: And so that seemed like a perfectly appropriate approach. The Ukrainians are very interested in sanctions against Russia. And so, I asked one of my team members to check it out, make sure it’s legit, and then schedule it. I guess in the rush of things that were going on that week, this person didn’t actually do anything other than call the number on the email. The person seemed very pleasant and reasonable. The call was scheduled, and I joined the call a little bit late.

I’m on like 10 minutes after it started because of some transportation issues, and apparently before I joined there was an individual who showed up on the screen saying, I’m the simultaneous translator. I’m going to be translating for former President Poroshenko. And there’s an image of the Petro Poroshenko as I know him to look like. And he starts talking. It was odd because everybody else, as they were talking, you could see them talking.

And he was talking, and there was this weird delay, which I attributed to the simultaneous translation. This is as if you’re watching some type of foreign film that was dubbed in. So, you know, the person’s watching their lips move, it’s not a correspondent with the words coming out of the mouth. Then it started getting a little odd. The Ukrainians, of course, are under fire, under attack by the Russians. And this fellow who portrayed himself as Petro Poroshenko started to ask the question, Don’t you think it would be better if we released some of the Russian oligarchs from sanctions if they were to give us a little bit of money?

And it just seemed completely odd. And I gave the answer which I would give in any public setting. And I said, no, I think the oligarchs should be punished to the full extent of the sanctions. And then he did something even stranger, which is he said, well, what do others think on this call? And that’s a very unusual thing. If it’s sort of principle to principle, people don’t usually ask the principals aides what they think of the situation. Ink

But my colleagues then chimed in and said various things, and I didn’t think that it wasn’t Poroshenko. I just thought, what an unimpressive guy. All these crazy and unhelpful ideas he’s coming up with. No wonder he’s no longer president. That was my first reaction. And then it got really weird. And as the call was coming to an end, he said, I’d like to play the Ukrainian national anthem, and will you please put your hands on your heart?

And again, we weren’t convinced it wasn’t Petro Poroshenko. And so, we all put our hands on our heart. Listening to the Ukrainian national anthem, I had some reaction that maybe this wasn’t for real, but there he was, this Petro Poroshenko. Then the final moment that I knew that this was a trick was when he put on some rap song, in Ukrainian that I don’t know what it said and asked us to continue putting our hands on our hearts. And at that point, it was obvious that we had been tricked into some kind of deepfake.

Well, this was done by the Russians. Why would the Russians do this? Well, the Russians have been trying to discredit me for a long time in every different possible way. And I think what they were hoping to do is to get me in some type of setting where I would say something differently than I had said publicly.

I’ve been under attack. I’m under death threat, under a kidnaping threat by the Russians. Since the Magnitsky Act was passed in 2012. And so the fact that they’ve actually penetrated my defenses is very worrying. The fact that we didn’t pick it up is extremely worrying. And I think thankfully, I mean, in a certain way, this is a very cheap lesson because nobody was hurt, nobody was killed, nobody was kidnaped. You know, we all just looked a little stupid. And I’m glad they taught me this lesson because since then, we’ve dramatically heightened our vigilance and our security. Maybe we’ve just gotten too relaxed, but we aren’t anymore.

CHAKRABARTI: Bill Browder, a prominent critic of the Russian government. Now, Browder also told us that he and his staff finally confirmed that the call was indeed a deep fake when they took a much closer look at the email that that message supposedly from Poroshenko, where it came from. Turns out they traced the email back to a domain in Russia that had only recently been created.

So Browder’s experience raises the question once again about what happens when deepfakes move from the realm of saying a thing that a celebrity never said and into the realm of governments using deepfakes against each other. Well, that’s what we’re talking about today. And joining us now is Hany Farid. He’s a professor at the University of California, Berkeley School of Information and Electrical Engineering. And he specializes in digital forensics, generative AI and deep fakes. Professor Farid, welcome to you.

HANY FARID: Good to be with you again, Meghna.

CHAKRABARTI: So how emblematic would you say Bill Browder’s story is of the kinds of uses that we might see of deepfakes in the national security sphere?

FARID: First, that’s a chilling story. I’m also not surprised to hear it. We have been seeing over the last five years the deepfake generated AI technology continue to improve in quality and the democratization of the technology. That is, it’s not just state sponsored actors, but it’s anybody. And what’s particularly chilling about this example is it’s only fairly recently that we’ve seen live deepfakes. It’s one thing to go to YouTube or TikTok and say, okay, somebody has offline created a deepfake.

But this is happening in real time now over a video call. And I think this is yet another problematic world we are entering where we can’t believe what we read and see online. We can’t believe the Zoom calls. We can’t believe the phone calls. And the question you got to ask yourself is, how do we get through the world? How do we get through the day? And I think that is a really concerning aspect of deepfakes, is now everything is suspect. You got to know that on every call Bill Browder gets on, there’s going to be this nagging suspicion of … is this happening again? And that’s a tough world to enter into.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. Wow. So can you just tell me a little bit more about what’s allowed in the past couple of years … for the deepfakes to get so much better, so much more convincing?

FARID: Yeah, there’s a couple of things going on with the deepfakes technology. So first of all, there’s just a lot of people out there developing really powerful algorithms that are faster and create higher quality. So there’s just a big body of literature that is both academic and in the private sector, we have more and more data. There’s more and more images and videos of people that you want to create deepfakes of.

And of course, we have more and more computing power. Computing power is becoming more ubiquitous and easier to get a hold of. And so it’s the natural evolution of almost every technology that we have seen over the last two or three decades. The technology gets better, it gets faster and it gets cheaper and it gets more ubiquitous. And the deepfakes are following that same basic trend.

CHAKRABARTI: And so, I mean, obviously, we’ve talked a lot about deepfakes in sort of the commercial and social media sphere, social media being the way that these things go viral, of course. But our focus today is on national security. So do we already have evidence beyond, you know, Browder’s one experience that governments are perhaps using deepfakes as a means to undermine other countries in various ways?

FARID: This is not the first example that we have seen the Russians using deepfakes. We saw one in the early days of the invasion of Ukraine where they had created a deepfake of President Zelenskyy saying, We surrender, put down your weapons.

The mayor of Madrid, Vienna and Berlin, each separately, had a Zoom call, very much like Bill Browder’s, where they thought they were talking to the mayor of Kyiv. And in fact, it was deepfakes. Our very own chairman of the Fed was on a phone call a few weeks ago with who he thought was President Zelenskyy. And it was not. It was a deepfake. So we are seeing this weaponization impacting global leaders around the world.

