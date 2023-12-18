1A Record Club: The best songs of 2023

We’rewrapping up the year in music.

It was a big year for boygenius, an indie supergroup made up of Julien Baker, PhoebeBridgers,and Lucy Dacus. Their album “The Record” was nominated for album of the year. And theyreceivedfive Grammy nodsaltogether.

Another first this year – the song “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado and Peso Plumabecame the first regional Mexican song to ever reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard charts after going viral on TikTok.

And what’s old is new again. Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car” had a resurgence after a cover by country singer Luke Combs went platinum in July.

We’ll discuss some of the biggest music stories, songs, and maybe some hits you missed, from the last year.

