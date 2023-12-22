2023's best podcasts: 'If Books Could Kill,' 'Murder on Sex Island' and beyond
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Nick Quah, podcast critic for Vulture, about his favorite podcasts of 2023.
The best podcasts of 2023
- “If Books Could Kill,” hosted by Peter Shamshiri and Michael Hobbes
- “My Perfect Console,” hosted by Simon Parkin
- “Murder on Sex Island,” read by Jo Firestone
- “The Big Dig,” hosted by Ian Coss
- “The 13th Step,” hosted by Lauren Chooljian
- “You Didn’t See Nothin’,” hosted by Yohance Lacour
