Some progressives criticize U.S. strikes on Yemen
Some progressive Democrats have called out the Biden administration for strikes against Houthi militia in Yemen.
“The president needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another Middle East conflict,” California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Khanna.
