© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Get over': Left-lane drivers could face hefty fines under a new Florida bill

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published February 20, 2024 at 6:17 PM EST
In this Monday, Aug. 31, 2015 photo, traffic moves along Interstate-4 near Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/AP
/
AP
In this Monday, Aug. 31, 2015 photo, traffic moves along Interstate-4 near Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

If passed, the law will take effect January 1, 2025

The Florida House passed a bill last Thursday that cracks down on left-lane drivers on major highways and interstates.

House Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, is behind the plan.

“It’s not only a cause of frustration for us, but it creates a dangerous situation," Persons-Mulicka said. It creates a situation of les predictability, more encounters, more maneuvers, more opportunities for accidents, and more opportunities for increased road rage.”

HB 317 applies to roads with two or more lanes that have a posted speed limit of 65 miles per hour or higher. Violators could face a statutory base fine of $60, but with additional fees and surcharges, the total penalty may be up to $158.

Exceptions will be made for:

  • Emergency vehicles or drivers attempting to pass another vehicle.
  • Drivers overtaking and passing another vehicle
  • When preparing to exit the road, street, or highway
  • When otherwise directed by an official traffic control device.

A similar bill (SB 258) is scheduled to come up in the full Senate later this week. If passed, the law will take effect January 1, 2025.
Tags
2024 Florida Legislative Session
Adrian Andrews
Adrian Andrews is a multimedia journalist with WFSU Public Media. He is a Gadsden County native and a first-generation college graduate from Florida A&M University. Adrian is also a military veteran, ending his career as a Florida Army National Guard Non-Comissioned Officer.

Adrian has experience in print writing, digital content creation, documentary, and film production. He has spent the last four years on the staff of several award-winning publications such as The Famuan, Gadsden County News Corp, and Cumulus Media before joining the WFSU news team.

See stories by Adrian Andrews
More On This Topic