© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida A&M's President Larry Robinson lays out his priorities at 'FAMU Day at the Capitol'

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published February 21, 2024 at 6:27 PM EST
Florida A&M senior leadership meet up with local and state officials Wednesday, Feb. 21, outside of the old Capitol building. While lawmakers continue to negotiate the state budget, FAMU President Larry Robinson is asking for $45.5 million to fill vacant staff positions and tackle infrastructure needs. (Adrian Andrews/WFSU)
WFSU/Adrian Andrews
/
WFSU
Florida A&M senior leadership meet up with local and state officials Wednesday, Feb. 21, outside of the old Capitol building. While lawmakers continue to negotiate the state budget, FAMU President Larry Robinson is asking for $45.5 million to fill vacant staff positions and tackle infrastructure needs. (Adrian Andrews/WFSU)

It’s part pep-rally, part advocacy, and an opportunity to get face time with key decision makers

Florida A&M fans, students, and proud alumni gathered at the Florida Capitol on Wednesday for the annual "FAMU Day at the Capitol."

The University is asking for an additional $100 million in funding from the Florida legislature.

“I am excited about Florida A&M University’s at this time in our history," FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., said. "Our performance over the past year is evidence that the Legislature’s investment in FAMU, is paying healthy dividends.”

2024 FAMU Day at the Capitol
1 of 3  — Famu fans.png
Adrian Andrews / WFSU
2024 FAMU Day at the Capitol
2 of 3  — Old Capitol building.png
Adrian Andrews / WFSU
2024 FAMU Day at the Capitol
3 of 3  — Marching 100.png
Adrian Andrews / WFSU

FAMU was recently named the top public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the nation for the fifth consecutive year and No. 3 overall among all HBCUs, both public and private.

“We will continue to see FAMU on the ascendancy as it continues to rise in the rankings, benefiting the students, faculty and staff,” Florida State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said.

“We're going to work very hard to have a successful session so that we continue to make the investments in FAMU that are necessary to fuel this rise.”

While lawmakers continue to negotiate the state budget, Robinson is asking for $45.5 million in recurring funds to tackle infrastructure projects and fill empty staff positions.

“You know we are the third oldest public institution in the state of Florida, and some days it feels like it," Robinson said.

A Florida A&M sign sit in the courtyard of the Florida Capitol for the annual 'FAMU Day at the Capitol.' It’s part pep-rally, part advocacy, and an opportunity to get face time with key decision makers., Tallahassee, FL, Wed. Feb 21, 2023 (Adrian Andrews/WFSU)
Adrian Andrews
/
WFSU Public Media
Florida A&M University officials gather at the state Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 21, to ask for additional funding from the Florida legislature. (Adrian Andrews/WFSU)

Robinson’s priorities also include supporting academic programs. He wants lawmakers to invest an additional $13.1 million into the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering. Proposals were also made in the amount of $48 million for the school’s Chemical and Biological Laboratory Research Center, and the School of Business and Industry (SBI) South Wing. The proposal would cost the state over $100 million.

“I am pleased with our progress but as I said, we’re not ready to rest," Robinson said. "I’m optimistic about our future.”

Florida lawmakers will continue meeting up until March 8th to come up with a final spending plan.
Tags
2024 Florida Legislative Session
Adrian Andrews
Adrian Andrews is a multimedia journalist with WFSU Public Media. He is a Gadsden County native and a first-generation college graduate from Florida A&M University. Adrian is also a military veteran, ending his career as a Florida Army National Guard Non-Comissioned Officer.

Adrian has experience in print writing, digital content creation, documentary, and film production. He has spent the last four years on the staff of several award-winning publications such as The Famuan, Gadsden County News Corp, and Cumulus Media before joining the WFSU news team.

See stories by Adrian Andrews
More On This Topic