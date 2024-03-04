Broadway is coming to Broward: ‘The Lion King,’ The Grinch and Cher

One of Broadway’s most popular and acclaimed shows is coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts next year.

The Broward Center announced its lineup for the 2024-2025 season today, including the Fort Lauderdale return of “The Lion King” and the South Florida premiere of comedy “Shucked.”

This November is the Fort Lauderdale premiere of “The Cher Show,” the Tony Award-winning musical about the pop icon herself. For the holiday season, “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” returns. In January comes “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” about the “Sweet Caroline” rock star’s life story.

Meredith Mashburn / Courtesy of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts The Cher Show comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts for the first time this November.

One of the hottest tickets is likely to be “The Lion King,” the Disney musical based on the iconic animated movie. The show, which runs next March, has been seen by more than 100 million people worldwide. In April, “MJ The Musical” comes to the Broward Center after its run at the Arsht Center in Miami. The musical, created by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, is centered around Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

In the summer, there’s the family-friendly “Peter Pan,” about the boy who never grows up. The season ends with the 2022 Broadway musical “Shucked,” a corn-themed comedy. (The show is recommended for ages 10 and up, given some adult themes and corny jokes.)

Courtesy of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Ashley D. Kelley and Grey Henson perform in “Shucked,” a comedy musical.

Season tickets for the six-show package are on sale and range from $279-$1,075. The subscription packages include five shows plus an additional Subscriber Choice show, either “The Cher Show” or “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!.” Subscribers can choose to change their Subscriber Choice show or add additional tickets at a later date. Guests can renew their subscription or purchase a new subscription package at BroadwayInFortLauderdale.com.

Broadway in Fort Lauderdale 2024-2025 season

Nov. 19 – 24: The Cher Show (Week 1 subscribers)

(Week 1 subscribers) Dec. 18 – 23: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (Week 2 subscribers)

(Week 2 subscribers) Jan. 21 - Feb. 2, 2025: A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

March 6 - 30, 2025: Disney’s The Lion King

April 8 - 20, 2025: MJ The Musical

May 6 – 18, 2025: Peter Pan

June 10 - 22, 2025: Shucked



This story was produced with financial support from individuals and Berkowitz Contemporary Arts in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.