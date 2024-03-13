Kenya closing in on 100% renewables target thanks to geothermal power

Kenya is a world leader in using geothermal power, a form of energy that uses the earth’s core to heat water into steam to turn turbines. Kenya stumbled across geothermal as a power option in the 1970s when tensions in the Middle East led to an oil embargo and drove up costs and the need for Kenya to find alternate energy opportunities. Now, the nation is well on its way to its goal of running on only renewable energy sources by 2030.

Peter Muiruri is a freelance journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya, who frequently writes for The Guardian covering climate change and conservation. He speaks with host Deepa Fernandes.

