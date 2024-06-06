The News Roundup - Domestic

Despite polls suggesting that Americans are largely in favor of immigration,President Biden issued an executive order on Tuesday that significantly restricts asylum at the U.S.- Mexico border.

Police in Southern California are building a case concerning Legos.According to the Los Angeles Times, two suspects have stolen merchandise from six Bricks & Minifigs stores from April to June.

On Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers asked the judge who oversaw the criminal trial in New York to lift the gag order placed on him. The order prevents Trump from attacking witnesses, the jury, and others involved in the case.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

