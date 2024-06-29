If You Can Keep It: The end of the Supreme Court's term

Going into the beginning of July, we take stock of the Supreme Court’s recent term, including a rush of a dozen cases it released in the last week.

The Supreme Court considered controversial topics this summer, including Donald Trump and presidential immunity, charges against Jan. 6 rioters, emergency abortion care, gun rights for people with a history of domestic violence, interactions between the government and social media companies, and the discretion that federal agencies can have in implementing laws.

As part of our weekly politics series “If You Can Keep It,” we hear from our legal experts about what the court’s decisions mean for the country and for the stakes of this election.

