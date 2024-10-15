Dr. Jessi Gold on finding humanity in medicine

America’s health care workers are struggling. That‘snot news to many of you.

According to the CDC, health care workers have a higher risk of experiencing mental health challenges and leaving the workforce early.Some46 percent feel burnt out often.

But if you work in health care, there’s a stigma that can feel like all this just comes with the territory, so don’t look for help.

In a new book, one psychiatrist explores these feelings and pressures. And she explores how to move past them.We talk to Dr. Jessi Gold about “How Do YouFeel?:One Doctor’s SearchForHumanity in Medicine.”

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5